The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will bring the thermometer up today!

Early on Thursday, there will be some spots of low clouds and fog that will burn off and leave the area by the mid-morning. After that, a high pressure forecast will deliver sunshine for everyone with temperatures heading up to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. A touch cooler with middle 60s near the lake. SSW winds increasing to 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Mainly clear skies tonight, but it won’t be as chilly since the south winds won’t relax completely. Temperatures bottom out in the lower 50s.

Looks like a pretty nice day Friday with an end of the day rain chance along an approaching front. Mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 70s. The front will move in from the west and weaken as it reaches our area. The timing is late afternoon or evening for a broken line of showers.

Saturday also has a rain chance, but not all day. Partly sunny and 71 degrees, and it appears the best chance for spotty thundershowers will be later in the day, but some hit/miss rain in the morning isn’t completely rules out at this point.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Any rain holding on at this point will be mainly near Lake Michigan. The high is 67 degrees.