The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a great day Monday to start the week. Other than some clouds across the north in the morning, plenty of sunshine will be the rule for the day. NW winds will continue, but not nearly as high as Sunday – 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. 68 degrees by the lakeshore and around 76 degrees inland.

Mostly clear skies going through tonight with patches of clouds here and there. A low of 58 before tomorrow morning.

Rain chances return Tuesday. It will be sunny as the day starts. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. There is a small chance that an isolated cell could bring a strong gust of wind or small hail. 82 degrees is the high.