Sunshine not going anywhere

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: An area of high pressure is directly over Wisconsin for tonight, bringing calm and clear conditions. Low temperatures back in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow: A slight southwest breeze starts to warm Northeast Wisconsin up a little more with the high pressure system shifting east. Highs will be in the lows 80s.

Next Week: Get used to the dry weather and temperatures in the 80s. Mid-week the humidity kick back in, but rain chances take a break until Thursday.

