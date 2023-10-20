The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like some nice weather will be around as we wrap up the work/school week, but some additional showers may form over the weekend.

Friday morning will start off with some clouds and stray light showers, especially over Door County. The chance for early rain is quite low. The sun will pop out through the day, trending mostly sunny this afternoon! Temperatures just above normal in the upper 50s to near 60. A little breezy with NW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Mostly clear and cool this Friday evening – Autumn jacket weather. Our rain chances hold off until after midnight, in fact, any showers that form late could move in just before sunrise Saturday morning. The low is 39 degrees. Where it is cooler up north in the middle 30s, I wouldn’t be surprised if wet snowflakes mix into the early morning Saturday rain.

Spotty showers to start Saturday, but it looks like most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. There is a chance some additional late morning/afternoon light rain could drop in from the north. The high is 50 degrees, plus it will be a little breezy again.

Sunday will be the best weekend day by far! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a high of 53 degrees. The wind will be lighter than Saturday.