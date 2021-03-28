Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon, mild start to the week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A rainy and snowy start to Sunday morning will gradually transition to drier and sunnier conditions by the afternoon. Look for clearing skies during the second half of the day with highs temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. It will be a blustery day as well with northwest winds sustained at 10-25 mph with higher gusts at times.

Clear skies and light winds will lead to a chilly night tonight. Lows will dip into the teens across the far north. The rest of the area will remain in the 20s.

A few morning clouds Monday will give way to lots of sun by the afternoon. It’ll be a windy, but mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll cool down a bit Tuesday with more clouds and a spotty shower or two. Most of the day will be dry. Wednesday brings the coldest air of the week where temperatures could be stuck in the 30s.

Thursday starts our moderating trend with 40s returning under a mostly sunny sky. We should add about ten degrees Friday with breezy conditions. Temperatures look like they’ll continue to rise by early next weekend with dry weather expected.