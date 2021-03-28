Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon, mild start to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A rainy and snowy start to Sunday morning will gradually transition to drier and sunnier conditions by the afternoon. Look for clearing skies during the second half of the day with highs temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. It will be a blustery day as well with northwest winds sustained at 10-25 mph with higher gusts at times.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Clear skies and light winds will lead to a chilly night tonight. Lows will dip into the teens across the far north. The rest of the area will remain in the 20s.

A few morning clouds Monday will give way to lots of sun by the afternoon. It’ll be a windy, but mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll cool down a bit Tuesday with more clouds and a spotty shower or two. Most of the day will be dry. Wednesday brings the coldest air of the week where temperatures could be stuck in the 30s.

Thursday starts our moderating trend with 40s returning under a mostly sunny sky. We should add about ten degrees Friday with breezy conditions. Temperatures look like they’ll continue to rise by early next weekend with dry weather expected.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 3-26

High School Football: Appleton East-Appleton North preview

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

More Weather