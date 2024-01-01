The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning and Happy New Year from Storm Team 5! Clouds from yesterdays system are still hanging around the area this morning, but as a ridge of high pressure moves in, we should see some clouds clear out. Highs today to start off the new year still will run 5-10 degrees above average, sitting in the mid 30s. Tonight we should be clear with temperatures back into the low 20s. Winds will pick up to gusting upwards of 25mph overnight.

Sunshine will start Tuesday before clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker. With a SW wind gusting upward of 25mph, temperatures will warm up to around the mid and upper 30s. We are looking dry, but we could be looking at a passing light snow shower or flurry Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Pretty quiet week of weather as a whole. Temperatures cooling back to near average Thursday with some more sunshine.