Sunshine returns Thursday, turning hot and humid this weekend

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some cloud cover and patchy fog early Thursday morning will give way to clearing skies and abundant sunshine by the late morning and afternoon. Highs will be seasonal today in the lower 80s with some mid and upper 70s closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Winds will be light out of the southwest late in the day.

Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight. There is a small chance for a few rain showers to move through especially north of Green Bay. Lows will be mild only cooling into the 60s for most locations.

As a warm front moves northward through the state on Friday we’ll see a few more clouds develop across the area. Within a few of those clouds there could be some isolated showers or storm that develop. It will be a warmer day on Friday with temperatures reaching for the mid and upper 80s with higher humidity.

We will be keeping a close eye to our northwest Friday night into Saturday. It is possible that a complex of storms could move into northeast Wisconsin which have the potential to bring strong winds to the area. Hot and humid conditions are forecast for Saturday with highs warming into the lower 90s. There will be another chance for strong storms late Saturday which will again bring the potential for strong winds and heavy rain. Stay tuned for the latest updates and be sure to have the Storm Team 5 Weather App on your mobile device for the latest forecasts and alerts.

The rain will move out by early Sunday with a partly cloudy sky through the rest of the day. It will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A dry start to the work week will give way to our next rain chance on Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.