Sunshine returns tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, clouds will partially decrease in Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will get chilly to around 10 degrees as the winds start to lighten up a tad.

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow, but high temperatures will be stuck in the mid 20s. Overall, a good looking forecast for New Years Eve.

To begin the New Year clouds will be the story. Most of us stay cloudy throughout the day with highs in the low 30s. Areas southeast of Lake Winnebago will have to watch for potential snowfall in the evening. Otherwise, the low pressure us projected to pass to far to the south to give most of Northeast Wisconsin snowfall.

Dry conditions will last throughout the weekend as temperatures will be mild and above average through the mid-week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Around the NFL Week 16

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week 12/29

Burke Griffin and George Koonce review the Packers win over the Titans on Sunday night football

Locker Room: The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly 12/29

Kimberly girls cruise past Appleton East in match-up of top teams, Wrightstown boys rally past Luxemburg-Casco

Notre Dame hockey cruises past Eau Claire Memorial, West De Pere girls pulls away from Pulaski

More Weather