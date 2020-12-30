Sunshine returns tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, clouds will partially decrease in Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will get chilly to around 10 degrees as the winds start to lighten up a tad.

Sunshine finally returns tomorrow, but high temperatures will be stuck in the mid 20s. Overall, a good looking forecast for New Years Eve.

To begin the New Year clouds will be the story. Most of us stay cloudy throughout the day with highs in the low 30s. Areas southeast of Lake Winnebago will have to watch for potential snowfall in the evening. Otherwise, the low pressure us projected to pass to far to the south to give most of Northeast Wisconsin snowfall.

Dry conditions will last throughout the weekend as temperatures will be mild and above average through the mid-week.