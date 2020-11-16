Sunshine returns Tuesday, but temperatures stay chilly

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quick moving system which brought light snow to the area will depart early this evening. High pressure will then start to build from Canada and clear out our skies through the late overnight. Lows will cool into the 20s for most of the area with a northwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Sunshine will make a return for Tuesday, but a northwest breeze will keep temperatures on the cool side. Highs will be stuck in the middle 30s which is about five to eight degrees below average for this time of the year.

Winds pick up on Wednesday, but that’ll help us warm those temperatures back closer to average for this time of the year. Thursday is looking very mild with mid to upper 50s possible for highs. Clouds start to thicken ahead of our next storm system on Friday.

The gun-deer season opens up on Saturday and it could come with some rain showers. Rain or a wintry mix will linger into Sunday with highs in the 40s.