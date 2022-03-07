The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will clear throughout the night as lows cool into the teens to lower 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

It’ll be a bit cooler on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A storm system for Thursday will bring increasing clouds with some light snow possible south of Green Bay. Scattered snow showers will possible to wrap up the week with highs near 30. A cool and breezy day is expected to start the weekend with highs in the middle 20s. That cool air will not last long as we see highs return to near 40 on Sunday.