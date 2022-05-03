The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will clear through the overnight hours as high pressure builds in from the northwest. It’ll be a chilly night with lows in the low to middle 30s.

Wednesday: Expect a mostly sunny sky, but it’ll still remain on the cool side with highs near 50 lakeside and closer to 60 west of Lake Winnebago. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with more cloud cover. Another storm system passing to our south will bring a chance for light rain favoring southern areas Thursday night and Friday. The weekend is looking nice as highs reach for seasonal levels in the lower 60s. There is a very small chance for a rain shower on Sunday. Our weather pattern looks very warm early next week as highs go from the lower 70s on Monday to near 80 degrees by Tuesday!