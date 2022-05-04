The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to sunshine Wednesday as some warmer weather returns. It’s sun and thin clouds across the sky with highs that reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. NE winds off the lake will keep the Lake Michigan shoreline in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Just a few clouds tonight and calm winds. Without thick clouds overnight, our temperatures will once again drop to the 30s with the conditions.

Tomorrow will have increasing clouds and a high of 62 degrees, cooler by the lake with a light east wind. We’ll keep our eyes on a developing low that will move into the Midwest. This will bring a small chance for rain across the southern end of our viewing area at night into Friday.