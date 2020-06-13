Sunshine sticks around tomorrow, warmth returns next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Saturday night expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s, cooler up north.

Sunday high temperatures near 70 along with sunny skies and dew points in the 40s.

Monday, the high pressure system keeping our area cool moves slightly east allowing for warmer temperatures to return to the area. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, the storm chances return in the afternoon with highs still in the 80s.

