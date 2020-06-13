Live Now
A Salute to the Appleton Flag Day Parade

Sunshine sticks around tomorrow, warmth returns next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Saturday night expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s, cooler up north.

Sunday high temperatures near 70 along with sunny skies and dew points in the 40s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Monday, the high pressure system keeping our area cool moves slightly east allowing for warmer temperatures to return to the area. Highs in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, the storm chances return in the afternoon with highs still in the 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"
More Weather