Sunshine Sunday, rain and snow chances this week

An area of high pressure to our north will bring lots of sunshine to the area today with highs in the low to middle 50s. These temperatures are very seasonal for this time of the year. Winds out of the northwest this morning will turn out of the southwest at 5-15 mph through the afternoon.

Sunday forecast

A few clouds will pass through the area tonight, but we are expecting the area to remain dry. Lows will cool into the middle 30s.

Much of Monday will be dry before our next storm system brings the chance for rain to the area late Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool enough Monday night where we could see rain showers transition to snow showers. Light accumulations are possible by the time the Tuesday morning commute arrives. Lower snowfall totals are expected for areas northwest of Green Bay.

Snowfall potential Monday night into early Tuesday

Dry weather returns Wednesday before a potentially larger storm system begins to impact the area on Thursday. There are still many details to be worked out on this system with regards to the track and potential for rain and snow. Stay tuned for the latest updates!