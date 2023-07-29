The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm team 5…

Most of the humidity that we saw this past week was gone today, although dewpoints stuck in the low 60s providing enough moisture to allow a spotty isolated shower to build this afternoon. Any shower activity should be out of here this evening with mostly clear conditions expected tonight and temperatures in upper 50s.

Tomorrow sees high pressure build into the area, keeping us dry with ample amounts of sunshine. Temperatures back in the 80s tomorrow in the afternoon with a comfortable airmass overhead. Overnight, mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Pop up shower chances Monday through Wednesday otherwise temperatures in the 80s, sunshine and no humidity.