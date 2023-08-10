The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Talk about a perfect day, that’s exactly what we had out there today: seasonable temperatures, no humidity and sunshine! Tonight we will increase cloud coverage ahead of our next weather maker for tomorrow, with a first round of showers to arrive early morning. Low temperature hit the upper 50s tonight.

Showers kick off your Friday with embedded thunderstorms possible through noon. I’m expecting a break in the action mid day before the cold front brings another round of storms through Friday evening. Parts of the viewing area have been placed in a marginal level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, with the main threats including downpours, gusty winds and larger hail. Any rain should depart the area by 2am tomorrow night with left overcloud coverage and temperatures around 60 overnight.

Saturday sees mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 80s, watching for a passing shower mainly north of the Fox cities. Sunday starts off mostly sunny, with a chance of showers and storms building through in the late afternoon.