The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a high pressure forecast as the last week of March begins! High pressure means plenty of sunshine and lighter winds Monday afternoon. The problem is the morning will be quite chilly as a northerly wind from 5 to 15 miles per hour drops “feels-like” temperatures in the single digits. Later in the afternoon, the high will be 33 degrees.

Calm winds out there tonight with a few clouds arriving. It won’t be quite as cold with a low of 20 degrees.

Clouds continue to thicken up tomorrow with a slight rise in temperatures. Plan on highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As an area of low pressure approaches the Upper Great Lakes, winds will pick up again Tuesday afternoon and there will be showers arriving mainly after 6pm. At night, the showers will be rain to the south, and a mix of freezing rain and sleet to the north.