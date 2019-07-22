Sunshine to kick off the week

From Storm Team 5…

A nearly perfect start to the work week as we bring lots of sunshine back to the forecast and low humidity! Should be nearly perfect for the airplane enthusiasts flocking to Wittman Field for the first day of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Temperatures should top out on either side of 80 degrees in the afternoon – generally a north wind from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

50 years of EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday in Oshkosh! Nearly perfect weather for pilots and airplane enthusiasts as sunshine brings afternoon highs close to 80 degrees. Winds generally northerly from 5 to 15 miles per hour.#StormTeam5 #EAA #AirVenture pic.twitter.com/IzHoYH8Q7k — Jordan Lamers (@jordan_lamers) July 22, 2019

Tonight, mostly clear skies can be expected. Overnight lows drop to 57 degrees.

Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds will be mixed into the afternoon with a high of 80 degrees. A breeze off Lake Michigan later in the day may set off an isolated shower, but it appears most areas should stay dry.

High pressure continues to rule the roost on Wednesday which brings more sun to midweek. Humidity will bump up a little bit, and the same with temperatures with a high of 85 degrees.

Mostly sunny is how we keep it for Thursday. Afternoon temps top out at 85 degrees.

Friday should be fine in terms of rain chances for most of the day, but there is a small chance to see a shower later in the day. 84 degrees is the high.

A great day Saturday with partly sunny skies and a temp of 86 degrees. Dew points will be elevated which will make it feel a little muggy.

Sunday, another chance at showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.