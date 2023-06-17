Temperatures this afternoon have hovered around 80 degrees and the sun has been out in full force. Overnight we should see mostly clear conditions with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Fathers Day starts off mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the afternoon around the low 80s. After 3pm we should transition to partly cloudy conditions as temperatures begin a slight cool down. A shower South of Green Bay cant be ruled out throughout the afternoon. Overnight temperatures hover around 60 degrees with partly cloudy conditions and a spot shower possible.

Monday begins our warm up with temperatures in the mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions expected and a spot shower in the Northwoods cant be ruled out. Monday Night sees mostly clear conditions with a nice night with that natural A/C with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday sees highs in the upper 80s and our next chance of rain comes Friday and Saturday.