Sunshine to wrap up the work week, small weekend rain chance

Quiet weather will take us through the evening and overnight hours. Skies across the north will be mostly clear with a few more clouds across the south as a storm system passes through Iowa and Illinois. Lows tonight will be in the 20s for most areas.

A snowy system will miss Northeast Wisconsin to the south on Friday. Accumulating snow will be possible well to the south while we see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be a little warmer than Thursday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday will begin with clear skies before clouds start to move in ahead of a cold front. A gusty southwest breeze on Saturday will allow temperatures to reach for the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers will be possible Saturday night before moving out by early Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs a bit cooler in the lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers enter the forecast again on Monday with temperatures near average in the middle 50s. We see the sunshine return on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Another chance for spotty rain showers moves through on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s with seasonal temperatures continuing next Thursday.