Sunshine Tuesday, next round of snow arrives Wednesday

A Flood Warning has been issued until further notice for the Menominee River near Pembine. An ice jam is creating rising water levels on the river. As of Monday evening the water was measure at 15.3″. Flood stage is 15.0″. Be alert for rising water levels.

High pressure across Iowa will keep our weather quiet again tonight with mostly clear skies and lows for most areas dipping back into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west.

Skies will remain mostly sunny on Tuesday as high pressure begins to pass to our south. This will eventually turn our winds out of the southwest and will increase to 5-15 mph which will begin to bring warmer air into the area.

After a dry start to the work week our weather will become more unsettled across the area by Wednesday. Snow showers return Wednesday afternoon and evening. By early Thursday morning much of the area could receive anywhere from 1″-2″ of fresh snow. This could lead to slick conditions for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Snowfall by Thursday morning

On and off snow showers will continue Thursday and Friday. With highs at or slightly above freezing both days there could be some drizzle or rain that mixes in with the snow at times. This could again lead to slick road conditions.

Drier weather looks to return for the upcoming weekend under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain well above average in the low to middle 30s.