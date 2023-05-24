The latest Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

In reality, the 61 degrees that we saw today isn’t actually cold at all, it just FEELS chilly now considering it was 23 degrees warmer yesterday afternoon. (Pics as of 3:30 this afternoon.)

This was due to a strong cold front that moved through late last night/early this morning dropping those temps! Behind that front, our winds shifted and turned out of the Northeast, with chilly gusts this evening up to 30mph keeping us cooler for the night ahead. Our low for tonight will be a bit chillier, bottoming out around 41 degrees. Some areas in the Northwoods will see lows in the 30s, creating the opportunity for frost/freeze to form!

This cold front also brought a few early showers to Northeast Wisconsin, and is why we are continuing to see mostly cloudy skies as we wrap up this Wednesday.

Late tonight/early tomorrow AM, a strong area of high pressure will build in from the north kicking all of the cloud cover out, and will give us plentiful sunshine for the next week!

As we stay dry, our cooler temps will be on the mend, and will see increasing temps tomorrow all the way through a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.