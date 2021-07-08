Sunshine works back into the area

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will remain in place. Temperatures will be cool with an easterly wind, back into the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer air moves into Northeast Wisconsin. A high pressure system will be directly over us bringing calm conditions to the region. High temperatures get back into the mid 70s.

Weekend / Next Week: A low pressure will pass to our south Saturday, but bring more clouds on Sunday. The weekend will be warmer with both days in the upper 70s. Next week will be back into the 80s, but that will bring multiple rain chances.

