Swinging Halloween weekend temps

The weather stays on the cool side of normal heading into Friday, but it will be a rather nice day. We will wipe those morning clouds away for sunshine in the afternoon, plus it feels nice and tolerable as winds stay light out of the north at about 5 miles per hour. The highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight will be quiet with clear skies and steady or rising overnight temps. The low is 28 degrees as a south wind picks up from 5 to 10 mph.

Halloween will be more treat than trick as the weather gets warmer and windy – highs reaching 53 degrees! Winds from the south will average 15 to 25 miles per hour, but gusts could get as high as 35 miles per hour. In the sky it’s mostly sunshine for most of the day, then a cold front in the evening will bring spotty light rain showers.

Sunday gets cold behind this Halloween system. NW winds will be cold and blustery as gusts could get as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour! The highs fall significantly into the upper 30s. Cloudy skies and flurries in the morning with some late day sun possible.

