System exits, mainly dry for a few days

Weather Headlines

Roads are slippery now, especially in outlying (more rural) areas. The mild temperatures and the road salt has helped. It’s kinda slushy. As we cool tonight pooled water may harden some. Roads not treated much will be slick too. No major systems look to affect us over the next week. We look mild into February.

This afternoon & evening

We will hang in the low-mid 30’s into early evening. Most of us will dip below freezing. You will likely see some flakes and sprinkles but don’t expect accumulation.

7 Day Planner

We will end up with one of the warmest January’s (average temperature) of all time. The record is 30.6 degrees. As of today, we are averaging about 25 degrees. The coldest was 1912 with -1.1 degrees. Ouch!