The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances tomorrow, but looking picture perfect today. High pressure is in the forecast Thursday which means plenty of sunshine and maybe just some fair weather clouds. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with low humidity!

Tonight has mostly clear skies for the evening, and a few clouds arriving late. Lows tonight drop to near 56 degrees.

Friday has higher rain chances now. Starting around mid morning until the early afternoon an area of low pressure will bring scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms across this area. It’s hard to tell if the track of the low will bring lakeshore and northern areas rain, but there is a chance it will. Expect high temps in the low to mid 70s.