The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a way to end this work week! High pressure continued to sit over us keeping us sunny and dry today, and winds have turned out of the south to keep us warmer. We stay mostly clear into tonight with a low temperature around 54 degrees.

Now, there is an area of low pressure to our north which will bring increased cloud cover by tomorrow morning and all day long showers and thunderstorm chances.

Rain chances will wrap up by Sunday morning, however, temps will drop quite a bit! A cold front is attached to that area of low pressure, and that will drop throughout the day tomorrow cooling temps off quite a bit! Low to mid 60s are on tap for Sunday through Monday.