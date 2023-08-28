The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been such a nice start to our work week! High pressure over Michigan kept us dry with mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day.

We have seen a few more clouds through this afternoon and that is because of an area of low pressure just north of Wisconsin. This system will continue to provide increasing cloud cover through this evening, and around 8pm tonight, our next chance for t-storms moves in from the north.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue through the overnight hours with the heaviest storms hitting around 3/4am.

By daybreak tomorrow, we turn to more partly cloudy skies with spotty shower chances until skies clear out tomorrow night.

—

A warm front lifted through last night and turned out winds out of the south/southwest which allowed us to get warmer today.

We keep fairly mild temps through tonight with a low of around 61 degrees here in Green Bay.

However, a cold front will drop through into the overnight hours, which will turn our winds out of the north/northwest, and pull in cooler air for the middle of this week.

Only high temps in the low 70s tomorrow and Wednesday before July feels-like temps make it’s return for the holiday weekend.