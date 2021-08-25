Taking a short rain break, but the heat and humidity stays

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will be calming down again Wednesday as rain stays away. Patchy fog in the morning burning off to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temps by the afternoon soar to the middle and upper 80s – and with the high humidity it will likely feel like the low 90s!

Tonight should remain quiet with a couple clouds. A cold front going by will not bring any rain, but instead a drop in humidity overnight. The low is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be less humid to start with increasing clouds as the day wears on. As humidity rises again in the afternoon, we will have a shot as some spotty showers or a thunderstorm. The high is 80 degrees.