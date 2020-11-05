Temperature records in jeopardy this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Skies starting a bit cloudy on Thursday as a cold front swings through Wisconsin, but a quick clearing line will bring us back to the sun in the late morning and afternoon. Highs pop up to the upper 60s and low 70s once again, but a cooler by the lake scenario later in the day.
This evening drives in a clear skies with a few thin clouds overnight. It will be calm with a low at 44 degrees.
Tomorrow look great as sunshine mixes with more thin clouds. Same deal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
A very enjoyable set of weekend days as Saturday draws in partly cloudy skies and a high of 70 degrees. It will be breezier.
Sunday will also hold that breezy wind with partly cloudy skies and a high of 71 degrees.