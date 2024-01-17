The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The arctic blast still holds on tough today, but if there is one positive to take away from it is that the coldest two days are behind us.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect until 9am this morning, as wind chills will remain below the criteria of 15 degrees below zero. This advisory should be lifted, as daytime wind chills will set between -5 and -15.

Otherwise today look for high temperatures to return to double digit highs for most with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will lighten up from yesterday out of the SW 5-10mph. Wind chills to start this morning are brisk around -15 to -25, but will warm up -5 to -15 through the mid day.

Tonight partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows back to below 0 temperatures with wind chills -15 to -25. Storm Team 5 will monitor whether another Wind Chill advisory is issued. This does look like the last very cold night.

Thursday is looking like a repeat of Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs a tad warmer in the mid teens, but still below average. Overnight partly cloudy with lows around zero.

Temperatures up to near 20 on Friday with a chance of a passing light flurry possible. Sunshine returns for the weekend as temperatures stay steady in the upper teens to near 20. Its not until Monday where temperatures skyrocket into the 30s and will stay that way the entire week.