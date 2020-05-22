Temperatures and humidity on the rise this weekend. A few rain chances too.

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Your evening and overnight forecast is looking good with a partly cloudy sky overhead and lows dropping into the middle 50s. Areas of fog will develop over Lake Michigan and move inland late tonight into early Saturday morning. Some of the fog could be dense.

Early morning for Saturday will be replaced with a partly cloudy sky by the late morning and continue through most of the afternoon. Highs will be mild with temperatures in the lower 70s away from Lake Michigan and the bay. By the late afternoon and evening showers and storms will approach from the southwest. A few of the storms especially south of Green Bay could contain gusty winds and small hail.

Scattered showers and storms will move through the region Saturday night and should be out of northeast Wisconsin by early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday is now looking dry with a very small chance for a shower during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with more humidity.

On Memorial Day we should see a partly cloudy sky. It will be another warm and humid day with highs away from the water likely reaching into the lower 80s. It will be a humid day as well. Scattered showers and storms will be possible especially during the afternoon and evening hours, but the day is not expected to be a washout.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday before coming to an end Wednesday morning. Highs will stay above average in the mid to upper 70s. Drier weather builds in Thursday with another small rain chance by next Friday.

