Temperatures and humidity stay comfortable

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another nice evening is ahead as cloud cover will give way to mostly clear skies later tonight. Lows will cool into the 50s and 60s with a light northeast wind.

Much like the last several days, Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The average high this time of the year is 79°. Friday will feature a light northeast wind.

The weekend will start out with more great weather! Highs will be a touch warmer in the lower 80s with a light wind. An approaching cold front from the northwest will likely bring in a few more clouds late in the day. As that front gets closer Saturday night and Sunday we will increase our rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs with the clouds and rain will be cooler as well in the low to middle 70s.

Cooler air will filter into northeast Wisconsin by Monday as highs could struggle to reach the lower 70s for some areas. Monday will bring us a mix of sun and clouds as rain moves away from the area. Highs remain below average Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures closer to average by next Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store