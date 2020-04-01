Temperatures and rain chances on the rise the next few days

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Temperatures and rain chances on the rise the next few days

After a cloudy start to the day skies have been clearing through the afternoon for most of the area. Skies will continue to clear out through the overnight and with a light wind there could be areas of fog that develop late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

After a foggy start to Thursday especially for areas near Lake Michigan and the Bay we should have a mix of sun and clouds for most of Thursday. It will be a warmer day as well with highs in the low to middle 50s. A southeast breeze will keep temperatures cooler right along the Lake Michigan shoreline where highs could be stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers will arrive late Friday and continue into early Saturday morning. Skies will then clear throughout Saturday with highs a bit cooler, but still above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday will feature a gradual increase in cloud cover with highs in the middle 50s.

By Monday our next rain chance will arrive in the form of scattered rain showers. Otherwise, the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s. We could see even warmer air arrive by Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Spotty rain showers will be possible even into Wednesday as some cooler air moves in from the northwest.

