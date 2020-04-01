Temperatures and rain chances on the rise the next few days

After a cloudy start to the day skies have been clearing through the afternoon for most of the area. Skies will continue to clear out through the overnight and with a light wind there could be areas of fog that develop late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

After a foggy start to Thursday especially for areas near Lake Michigan and the Bay we should have a mix of sun and clouds for most of Thursday. It will be a warmer day as well with highs in the low to middle 50s. A southeast breeze will keep temperatures cooler right along the Lake Michigan shoreline where highs could be stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain showers will arrive late Friday and continue into early Saturday morning. Skies will then clear throughout Saturday with highs a bit cooler, but still above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday will feature a gradual increase in cloud cover with highs in the middle 50s.

By Monday our next rain chance will arrive in the form of scattered rain showers. Otherwise, the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s. We could see even warmer air arrive by Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Spotty rain showers will be possible even into Wednesday as some cooler air moves in from the northwest.