Temperatures are on the rise, then the rain returns

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday is looking like another dry day as some mid to high level clouds build in as a warm front approaches. Behind that warm front winds will pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 30s near the water to low and middle 40s inland.

Quiet and dry conditions continue this evening and tonight with lows expected to be on the mild side in the low to middle 30s.

Temperatures continue to rise this upcoming week as we start out in the 50s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. We get even warmer on Tuesday with highs making a run for the lower 60s with blustery conditions with partly sunny conditions. A storm system brings rain chances to Wisconsin for Wednesday with gusty south winds. Rainfall totals look to be in the .25-.50 inch range for most areas.

Rain showers will taper early Thursday with highs near 50 by the afternoon. Slightly cooler, but nice weather will return to wrap up the week.