Temperatures begin an upward trend Thursday

Skies will clear after sunset this evening and lead to a clear sky through the overnight. This will lead to another chilly night with lows in the single digits and teens to the north with 20s to the south.

Thursday will begin with lots of sunshine then by the afternoon we could see a few clouds develop. It will still be on the cool side, but a bit warmer than the last few days with highs in the low to middle 40s. We should see another day with partly sunny skies on Friday with highs making it into the upper 40s.

A nice day is in the forecast on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds with a bit of a southwest breeze. A cool front moves through Saturday night which will bring a chance for light rain to the area. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the lower 50s on Sunday with drier conditions.

Temperatures through the first half of next week look to remain in the 50s. There is a chance for light rain on Monday and a few isolated rain showers by Tuesday.

