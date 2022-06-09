The latest Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53, Winds: NW 10 mph

Friday: Sunny, then afternoon thunderstorms. High: 76, Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Thunderstorms. High: 71

After a sunnier day today and early tomorrow morning, showers begin to return early Friday afternoon, which will quickly turn into late evening thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will continue into Saturday and into the early hours Sunday. Temperatures will jump into the 80s by Tuesday, although scattered showers will be sticking around into mid-week next week. Some sun, and more summer-like days return next Thursday.