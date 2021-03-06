Temperatures continue to climb for next week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A gorgeous start to the weekend will continue overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop from our Saturday highs in mid-40s to low temperatures overnight below 20 degrees.

Slightly more clouds for tomorrow, but temperatures still climb into the mid 40s. The high pressure system gradually moves eastward which could make for breezier conditions. Gusts to 20 mph at times out of the south southeast.

Monday could feature temperatures into the mid-50s. This could be the first time Green Bay hits 50 degrees this year. Patchy areas of morning fog are something to watch for before sunshine builds in the afternoon.

To follow up a 50 degree day on Monday, Tuesday has the potential to reach 60! Windy conditions will go along with this warmth.

Our next system to watch will be on Wednesday. Rain is looking likely for our area, potentially some rumbles of thunder with this chance of rain.

To close the week temperatures get back into the 40s as we head into next weekend.

