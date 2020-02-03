Temperatures cool down, but stay near average this week

After another day with highs that reached into the lower 40s for portions of the area Monday we’re now beginning to feel some cooler weather make a return to the area. Cloud cover will thicken up tonight as lows cool into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds will begin to increase out of the north at 10-15 mph.

A storm system will be passing to our southeast on Tuesday. This will bring more cloud cover to the area especially south of Green Bay with more sunshine expected for areas across the Northwoods. Highs will be cooler than the last several days, but remain very seasonal in the mid to upper 20s.

A push of moisture will move into Wisconsin especially Wednesday night into early Thursday. This snow could clip portions of NE Wisconsin especially southeast of Green Bay. That snow will exit the area through the morning Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and upper 20s for highs anticipated the rest of the day.

Quiet weather will return Friday with a good amount of cloud cover and temperatures remaining in the upper 20s. We’ll be watching for another round of snow approaching from the west late Saturday into Sunday. This could bring some accumulations to the area with highs late in the weekend in the lower 30s.