Temperatures cooler on Sunday. A few rain chances this week.

The Wisconsin DNR is highlighting the southern half of Northeast Wisconsin as a Very High Fire Danger for Sunday. Avoid burning of any type today due to the gusty winds expected and dry vegetation still in place.

We’re starting Sunday with a partly sunny skies with light winds. Clouds will move through at times coming in from the north. Within a few of the clouds there could be a few sprinkles or spotty rain shower, but most areas will remain dry. Highs today will be cooler than Saturday in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Skies clear out tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our next quick moving storm system will bring increasing clouds to the area on Monday with highs back into the 50s. There will be scattered rain showers that move through during the late morning and afternoon. It will be a blustery day as well with a south wind at 10-25 mph.

Highs cool back into the 40s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A small rain chance returns to the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will remain slightly below average in the lower 50s through most of next week and into the upcoming weekend.