Temperatures cooler Tuesday with a small rain chance

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Evening rain showers will quickly move over Lake Michigan by sunset. Skies will clear from west to east through the overnight. As winds lighten we could see lows dip into the 40s to the north with a few lower 50s elsewhere. Patchy areas of fog can’t be ruled out in areas that have lighter winds.

We should see some sunshine to begin Tuesday before clouds increase from the south during the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible especially south of Green Bay during the afternoon. Highs will be slightly below average in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light west wind.

A fantastic day of weather is in the forecast Wednesday with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next chance for rain returns Thursday with windy conditions and highs near average in the middle 70s. We’ll then see those temperatures cool into the lower 70s under a partly sunny sky.

The Labor Day weekend begins dry on Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will be possible on Sunday with spotty showers on Labor Day and much cooler air filtering in as well with highs only in the middle 60s!

