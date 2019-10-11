Temperatures fall quickly with gusty winds Friday

A wild swing in temperatures will be felt today as a cold front moves through this portion of the state late this morning and early afternoon. Temperatures near 60 as we begin the day will fall into the 40s by the early afternoon. We’ll have a few rain showers across the area at times into the mid to late afternoon. Winds out of the southeast this morning will turn out of the west southwest and be sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts topping 30 mph possible during the afternoon.

High school football forecast

Some pockets of clearing will be possible tonight which will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 20s to low 30s for many areas. Because of this a Freeze Warning has been issued for areas north and west of Green Bay until 9:00 AM Saturday.

Temperatures for early Saturday morning

The weekend will feature plenty of clouds with temperatures that will be well below average for this time of the year in the low to middle 40s. A storm system will stall to our north and bring the area a chance for rain and at times snow showers both Saturday and Sunday. Very little if any accumulation will be possible northwest of Green Bay. It will continue to remain breezy through the weekend.