Temperatures get a boost heading into the weekend

After a chilly Wednesday where highs struggled to get into the lower teens we will start to feel a much warmer airmass start to build into the area beginning Thursday and likely lasting through the Christmas holiday.

A few clouds will build into the area this evening as a warm front approaches. Lows before that warm front moves through will bottom out in the single digits before temperatures begin to rise late.

Cloud cover early Thursday will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a warmer day as highs reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average on Friday under cloudy skies as temperatures reach for the upper 30s.

The upcoming weekend will feature dry conditions with highs in the middle 30s on Saturday warming into the lower 40s by Sunday. The official start to the winter season begins at 10:19 pm Saturday.

Highs will remain in the lower 40s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain mild through the Christmas holiday with highs in the upper 30s with plenty of cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small chance for rain showers on Christmas day.