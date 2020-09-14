Temperatures get a boost Tuesday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quiet night of weather will hold across Northeast Wisconsin with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will cool into the 50s with a south wind.

A gusty southwest wind that could top 30 mph on Tuesday will help temperatures get a boost into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with some wildfire smoke likely seen again similar to Monday.

Temperatures remain mild on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s before a strong cold front passes through the region. That front will drop temperatures into the lower 60s on Thursday with upper 50s possible for highs on Friday under a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will slowly moderate this weekend with dry weather anticipated. Highs will go from the lower 60s Saturday to upper 60s on Sunday. Our next good chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Monday.

