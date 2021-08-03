Temperatures getting warmer Wednesday, weekend rain chances

Tonight: Hazy conditions will be with us this evening and tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the 50s for northern areas and low 60s further south.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny with hazy conditions possible for most of the area. It’ll be a little warmer compared to Tuesday with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s away from the water. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday brings a very small rain chance followed by more scattered showers and storms on Friday. A spotty shower or two will be possible on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. It’s looking like Sunday will be the day that brings a better rain chance to the area with highs in the upper 80s. Warm and muggy conditions hold into the early portions of next week.

