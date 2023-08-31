The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

August will wrap up in a very good way! Plenty of sunshine and low humidity Thursday. Plan on temperatures in the middle 70s for the afternoon, upper 60s near the lake. Calm winds in the morning, SE winds in the afternoon at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Another nice night ahead. Mainly clear and a low of 52 degrees.

Mostly sunny with just a few more clouds Friday. A breeze from the SSW around 10 to 25 miles per hour will assist the rise in temperatures. The high is 82 degrees.

Warm and breezy Saturday. Partly sunny skies and 87 degrees. A weak cool front across the UP/northern Wisconsin could set off an isolated thunderstorm during the day. The rain chance is overall low and only for a portion of the day.

Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday. Temperatures will be near record setting levels at 95 degrees. The old record is 92 degrees from 1929.