The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another nice early December day on tap as temperatures will be slightly above normal, and winds stay fairly light during the daylight hours.

Wednesday will be partly sunny in the morning, then overcast in the afternoon as a warm front moves into Wisconsin. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.

PRECIPITATION CHANCES: That warm front may produce some isolated snow/rain showers for a brief time, mainly between 3pm and 7pm, but many will stay dry. There will not be a big impact on the roads from any mixed showers that form.

Tonight, the showers will move away early in the evening. The main story will be breezy winds that could gust to 25 miles per hour, and a sky that turns partly cloudy overnight. The low will be around 30 degrees in the morning tomorrow.

Gorgeous weather as this work/school week ends! Sunshine and warmer weather Thursday with a high of 45 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday. Another great day with temperatures well above normal around 50 degrees!

Saturday will be not so nice as a strong late fall storm will cross into the Midwest. The latest storm track appears to be much further west than recent days, meaning our area will be a little warmer and that will probably deliver us more rain than snow. The timing will be from sunrise Saturday to the afternoon or evening. Any shift of the storm back to the east could bring higher snow accumulations to our area so it’s still important to stay tuned to the weekend forecast in the days ahead. Stay tuned.