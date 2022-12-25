The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Expect to see a good amount of cloud cover through the overnight. Lows will dip to near zero for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: It’ll be a chilly start to the week, but warmer than the weekend. We should have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the teens for most, with a few lower 20s possible.

A quick moving clipper system will bring more clouds on Tuesday. A few rain or snow showers will favor areas north of Hwy 29. Temperatures reach for the middle 30s by Wednesday and lower 40s with rain showers on Thursday. Chances for rain and snow will remain in the forecast heading into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s.