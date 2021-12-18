Temperatures hold near average

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will be in the region for the overnight hours. The Full Cold Moon will be visible! Temperatures will be falling into the upper teens. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny start. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and into Sunday night. High temperatures in the lower 30s.

Next Week: All quiet until a weak system passes north on Tuesday. This could bring the Northwoods a few snow showers. Those hoping for a white Christmas will have to monitor late week. There will be a storm system passing nearby, but it is a little bit early to tell if we could have a better chance at rain or snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

More Weather