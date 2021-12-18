Temperatures hold near average

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will be in the region for the overnight hours. The Full Cold Moon will be visible! Temperatures will be falling into the upper teens. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny start. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and into Sunday night. High temperatures in the lower 30s.

Next Week: All quiet until a weak system passes north on Tuesday. This could bring the Northwoods a few snow showers. Those hoping for a white Christmas will have to monitor late week. There will be a storm system passing nearby, but it is a little bit early to tell if we could have a better chance at rain or snow.