The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! A second warm front moved in overnight, setting us up for temperatures to soar way above average. Highs today top in the upper 40s to low 50s, a good 15-20 degrees above normal. We will start partly cloudy and increase to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Wind will be noticeable breezy out of the SW 10-15 mph transporting that warm air. Overnight, expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures that warm overnight will make for this weekends storm to be a mainly rain and windy event. Some wintery mix may fly near the Antigo/Shawano area, but no snow accumulations expected. Rain arrives around 5am and exits by the early afternoon, look for a tenth of an inch- to a 1/4 in in GB and Fox Valley with over a half in along the lakeshore. A snow flurry is possible in the middle afternoon, but chances are low as the main moisture source exits. Overnight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 20s.

We then we will settle into a very dry stretch starting Sunday and continuing through the end of the 7 day. Sunday looks to be clearing out any remaining cloud coverage but temperatures back to near average. High pressure drifts overhead for Monday with a weak system bringing increasing clouds for the morning Tuesday.